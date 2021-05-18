Power consumption reading on monthly basis: Minister

Chennai: Minister of Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji said that monthly reading of electricity consumption will be implemented at the earliest in Tamilnadu.

Speaking to mediapersons after holding a review meeting at Karur TNPL, he said TANGEDCO has extended the deadline for payment of electricity bills for domestic users till 31 May.

Officials have been asked not to collect additional deposits, Senthil Balaji said. He further said that measures will be taken to ensure that there are no discrepancies in current consumption reading.

Senthil Balaji also said that there is no oxygen shortage in Karur district. “Steps were taken to produce oxygen at the TNPL plant. However, a few equipment are yet to arrive from Italy which has delayed works. Oxygen production at TNPL is expected from commence from second week of June,” he added.

It may be noted that monthly reading of current consumption is one of the poll promises of DMK.