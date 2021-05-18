TN gets 4th, 5th load of oxygen from Odisha

Chennai: Tamilnadu received its fourth and fifth loaded Oxygen Express trains from Kalinga Nagar and Rourkela in Odisha.

A Southern Railway release here said the fourth loaded oxygen express from Tata Steel Siding, Kalinganagar (Odisha) with 80 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in four containers arrived at the Inland Container Depot at Tondiarpet.

Decanting was completed and the rake with four empty containers was dispatched back to Rourkela for refill.

The fifth loaded oxygen express loaded at Rourkela (Odisha) for Milavittan Station, Tuticorin arrived at the destination delivering five tankers carrying 78.82 MT of LMO. With this, the total oxygen delivered for Tamilnadu stood at 310.22 MT.