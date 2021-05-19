Expert talks about information and misinformation doing rounds over Covid pandemic

Chennai: First there was a contention between Covaxin and Covishield, which is the better one to take? Then a confusion as to whether the same will be available for the second shot.

Followed by the duration or gap between two shots being altered from 45 days to two plus months. First shot taken at a private centre and then the second shot one had to go to the government centre as the private facility ran out of stock and the time was ticking.

Speaking to ‘News Today’, professor Vijaykumar Jayaram (VKJ) says, “Today you may not have symptoms or your testing may return negative results. But this is a never ending war. Sooner or later we will all face or contract SARS COVID and the only way out to survive is by living through it with timely vaccination, treatment and a healthy lifestyle.”

Here are some of the most popular conflicting and confusing information in a reverse chronological sequence:

An UK expert says Covishield and Covaxin are not effective against new variant B1.617.2, while Indian medical experts say they are very effective and will control most of the mutant variants.

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is not really needed for treatment as it is marginally effective in reducing the duration of hospital stay vs Remdesivir is presently the most effective antiviral drug, being most systematically distributed and people are waiting for hours with tokens to procure it.

CT scan is mandatorily needed to ascertain the extent of damage in the lungs by the virus vs CT scan for mild infections can be dangerous leading to other complications -ICMR chief.

Covishield and Covaxin effective duration between two vaccine shots is 45 days Vs Now the effective duration is 60 days or more?

Two shots of Indian vaccine needed for immunisation Vs single shot of Sputnik – the Russian vaccine Shortage of oxygen cylinders and beds Vs No serious shortage in oxygen cylinders or beds Vaccination will prevent you from getting Covid Vs you can still contract Covid after vaccination.

The virus spread is only fomitive and not airborne Vs later on we are given the information that it is declared air borne. I guess they meant it’s air flight of about 2 to 4 meters when the poor contractor sneezes, he adds.

“Anyone with a little common sense can see through all this confusion. Obviously there are two major groups with their solutions, ideologies and expertise that do not match or complement each other. This sounds like a thesis and an anti-thesis in a market where the people are left to decide for themselves. Some may even draw out from the two and create their own synthesis like the self healing – Siddha or the Ayurvedic groups,” says VKJ.

“Along with the second wave, I think the time has come for us to stop focusing on testing to confirm if the virus is present or not and give impetus towards the treatment improvements and completing the vaccination process. The treatment and recovery has been better in India than other nations, and as of now there is no new innovative breakthrough in curing people or most certainly prevent them from contracting the virus other than lockdowns, wearing mask, sanitising and social distancing.”

To conclude, when opinions are divided, every bit of data will try to de-motivate or confuse us. This pandemic is a war like situation with an invisible alien attack. It is not possible to have 100 per cent correct information in order to take decisions.

A thumb rule followed by all victorious leaders or war generals is the use of just 55 to 65 per cent right information and the remaining is their gut feeling in decision making. That is courage and making history, he winds up.