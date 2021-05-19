More leaders quit Kamal party

Chennai: Close on the heels of Mahendran, Santosh Babu and Padmapriya quitting Makkal Needhi Maiam, general secretary of the party Muruganandham today announced his decision to resign from the party.

Addressing the media persons in Tiruchy, Muruganandham announced his decision to quit from the MNM.

Also, MNM Pudukottai district secretary and Viralimalai candidate Saravanan and his supporters too have quit the party.

The party headed by Kamal Haasan contested the Assembly elections in alliance with Sarathkumar’s SMK and IJK.

Unfortunately the alliance saw a crushing defeat and Kamal Haasan lost in Coimbatore South by a slender margin.

Santhosh Babu, a former Indian Administrative Service officer and party candidate from Velachery in the 2021 Tamilnadu polls, took to Twitter to announce his decision.

Similarly, young environmental activist and election candidate from Maduravoyal Padma Priya announced her resignation from the party. She wished the party all success in the future.