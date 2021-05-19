Oxygen production restarts at Sterlite

Chennai: The Vedanta group has restarted oxygen production today at its Sterlite Copper Smelter plant in Thoothukudi after the technical glitch, which had disrupted the generation, has been rectified.

In an update, Vedanta Group in a statement here said, “We are glad to share that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified and have now restarted production.”

“The oxygen generated is being stored at our onsite facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the Tamilnadu government and concerned nodal officers,” it said.

Two days back, Tamilnadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the technical snag in Sterlite oxygen plant’s ‘Cold Box’ had been rectified and the preliminary steps for heating-up of the plant had already started. The plant will start generating oxygen shortly, he said.

After the technical glitch was noticed, experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC) came to the plant on request from Thoothukudi District Collector K Senthil Raj to help the company’s technicians in rectifying the glitch.

After completion of all the checks, the company has restarted oxygen production today.