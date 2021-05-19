Tamil cinema: Shootings stalled, big films in soup

Chennai: Following lockdown to fight Covid second wave, all shootings have been cancelled.

It has been said that Tamil Film Producers Council adhering to State government’s safety protocol has decided to resume shoot only after prior permission.

Following this, films starring biggies including Rajinikanth’s ‘Annathae’, Ajith starrer ‘Valimai’, films featuring Vijay, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan, have been halted.

As a result, the a sum of over Rs 1000 crore is said to be at stake. Producers Council secretary Radhakrishnan in a video message said, “adhering to State government’s safety protocol, we have decided to resume shoot only after lockdown is lifted and State government gives us permission to go ahead”.