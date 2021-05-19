TN to start jabs for 18+ from tomorrow

Chennai: Intensifying its war against Covid-19, Tamilnadu government is all set to begin the vaccination drive for those between 18-45 years tomorrow as nine lakh doses of vaccines have been received from the Centre.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that apart from Covishield and Covaxin other vaccines that are approved by the Central government will also be administered.

He further said that global tenders have already been placed for the several crore doses.

Subramanian said that so far around 70 lakh people have received their first dose of vaccine in the State.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the vaccination programme which will be opened in a phased manner for industrial workers, people with disabilities and auto drivers.

The vaccination drive for people between 18 to 45 was supposed to commence from 1 May, however it did not kick start due to the lack of vaccines. But the vaccines were made available at private hospitals at a fixed price.

The State has promised to provide the vaccines free of cost at the government vaccination centres.

So far, 6,34,715 people between the age of 30 and 45 years, and 3,29,431 between the age of 18 and 30 years, have been vaccinated in the State.

Meanwhile, it is said that Chief Minister M K Stalin will review the corona prevention works at Salem, Erode and Coimbatore districts tomorrow.

Sources said that he will also hold review meetings with the District Collectors. Today, he chaired a meeting with industry captains in the State and urged them to involve themselves actively in the government’s efforts to curb Covid menace.