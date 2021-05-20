Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of Covid

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to Covid-19. He was 89.

A former Governor of Haryana and Bihar, the veteran Congress leader died on Wednesday.

Pahadia was undergoing treatment at Delhi’s private hospital. His wife is also admitted to the hospital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leders have condoled the death of Pahadia.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. Gehlot tweeted, “Pahadia left us because of Covid. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning.” He said Pahadia’s death is a personal loss for him.