Kamal’s dictatorial ways led me to resign: Kumaravel

Chennai: Noted entrepreneur CK Kumaravel today resigned from Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Speaking to ‘News Today’, Kumaravel, said, “Kamal Haasan has been acting jn a dictatorial manner. He was not keen on discussing things with us. A coterie around him was controlling this”.

At once instance, Kamal even said that he would run his party like Hitler, he added.

In his letter to party Kamal, Kumaravel alleged that the wrong guidance given to Kamal Haasan by his political advisers was the reason for MNM’s poor performance in the recent Assembly elections.

Their narrow focus of just winning in one seat (Coimbatore South) had rattled the expectations and confidence the public had in MNM.

The party’s chances were bright after Kamal Haasan’s campaign in November and December, when the torchlight symbol was assigned, as well as after actor Rajinikanth announced his decision not to enter politics, he added. However, we have lost our opportunity. We should have sat in the Opposition, but we were not able to win even one seat, Kumaravel said.

Already people who have quit the party have highlighted the reasons for our defeat and you will know there is truth to it and I don’t want to add more, Kumaravel said in his letter.

I am angered by the fact that we have been reduced to those reading history, instead of creating history, he noted.

I want to travel in the path of secular, democratic politics instead of single personality based politics, Kumaravel said.