Raiza Wilson recovers from botched skin treatment

Raiza Wilson shared a new picture of herself on Twitter today, May 18. On April 18, Raiza Wilson shared a shocking image of herself with fans where the actress can be seen with a black eye.

Taking to social media, the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actress explained how skin treatment by her dermatologist Dr Bhairavi Senthil in Chennai had gone wrong and she ended up with a black eye.

She also accused her dermatologist of forcing her to get the procedure even when she disagreed. Soon after, Raiza’s dermatologist Dr Bhairavi released a statement explaining in detail how the actress has opted for the treatment quite a few times in the past and nothing was done without Raiza’s consent. In the statement, she also revealed that she will seek legal action against the actress.