Tamilnadu posts 35,579 Covid cases, 6,074 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 35,579 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 17,34,804.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 6,074 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,62,448.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,092 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 858 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,791 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 854 and 3,335 new cases, respectively. 397 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 19,131.

On the positive side, 25,368 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 14,52,283.