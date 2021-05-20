TN brings down Covid test cost

Chennai: Stepping up measures in the battle against coronavirus, the Tamilnadu government has reduced the prices of RT-PCR testing at private hospitals.

The test fee which was at Rs 1,200 has now been reduced to Rs 900. Apart from this those who are registered with Chief Minister Health Insuracne Scheme can take the test at Rs 550.

A circular in this regard added that and additional charge of Rs 300 can be collected to carry out testing at home.

The Tamilnadu government has also warned that strict action will be taken against those who collect more than the specified amount.

Meanwhile, Tamilnadu government has given permission to 500 doctors who studied in foreign countries to treat patients in the State.

Earlier, doctors who studied in other countries will have to work under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to start practising in the State.

However, this norm has been relaxed due to the requirement of more of doctors. Those who have studied in foreign countries also had to pay Rs five lakh during their one year training under the DME. This rule has also been relaxed by the government.