Amphotericin-B shortage to be resolved: Minister

Chennai: Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya has said that shortage of Amphotericin-B to be resolved soon. Amphotericin-B is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis.

The Minister informed that within three days, five more pharma companies have got new drug approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing six pharma companies.

The existing pharma companies have already started ramping up the production, he added.

He further informed that Indian companies have also placed orders for importing six lakh vials of Amphotericin-B.

Mandaviya said that government is leaving no stone unturned to smoothen the situation.