AR Rahman’s 99 Songs gets a digital premiere 

Composer AR Rahman’s debut project as film producer, 99 Songs , will have its digital premiere today.

The musical romantic drama 99 Songs, which stars newcomers Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas, is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who is also a musician with the Mumbai-based hardcore experimental band Scribe.

The film had released theatrically on April 16 but did not see much business owing to the ongoing pandemic, which kept the audience away from theatres during the unlock phase.

99 Songs will stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Netflix.