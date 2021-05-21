Art attack from Hong Kong

Chennai: Marriott Bonvoy is partnering with Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 to offer unique art experiences.

In collaboration with charitable organisation, The Plated Project, Marriott Bonvoy will present a series of artworks titled ‘A Memory of the Future’ to spotlight Hong Kong as a destination through its arts and culture, inspiring travel as recovery is on the horizon. The series will be showcased at Art Basel Hong Kong 2021 from today to Sunday.

“A Memory of the Future” presents four unique ceramic plate designs that pay tribute to the distinct art-forms that are intrinsically Hong Kong, which includes hand-carved mahjong tiles, hand-made stencils, neon signs and Cantonese opera.