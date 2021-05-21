Chiranjeevi’s Trust starts Oxygen Banks across AP, Telangana

To prevent oxygen shortage amid pandemic, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), a philanthropic establishment founded by actor Chiranjeevi in 1998, is opening oxygen banks across the districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. To prevent oxygen shortage amid pandemic, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust (CCT), a philanthropic establishment founded by actor Chiranjeevi in 1998, is opening oxygen banks across the districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The facilities, which will be operational in a week’s time, will provide medical oxygen free of cost to Covid-19 patients.

Actor Ram Charan along with the presidents of Chiranjeevi fans associations of the respective districts will oversee the operations of the oxygen banks.

The launch of oxygen banks was announced by Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust on Twitter on Thursday. In the current Covid situation to prevent deaths from lack of Oxygen supply, Chiranjeevi has decided to start Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks at district level. Efforts are on to make these operational within a week’s time, read the tweet.

The procedure to get an oxygen cylinder at the Chiranjeevi Oxygen Banks would be announced in a due course. Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19, Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, which predominantly functions as a blood bank and eye bank, has begun a plasma donation campaign in Hyderabad. The establishment has been providing plasma to the infected patients.