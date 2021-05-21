Covid-19: India records 2,59,551 new cases and 4,209 deaths

New Delhi: With 2,59,551 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 2,60,31,991 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths.

The active cases further reduced to 30,27,925 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,27,12,735.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May.

According to the ICMR, 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 with 20,61,683 samples being tested on Thursday.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.