Dravid to coach India limited-overs team in SL tour

Mumbai: National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief and former captain Rahul Dravid is set to be the head coach of the India white-ball squad that will tour Sri Lanka in July.

Dravid, who stopped travelling with the India ‘A’ and U-19 teams after taking over as NCA head in Bengaluru, will be the head coach of the second-string side in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who will be busy with the Test team in England at the same time.

Dravid will travel with the team to Sri Lanka in all likelihood, a BCCI source said.