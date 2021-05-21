Experts join advisory board of KSPP

Chennai: Kautilya School of Public Policy at GITAM, Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, has announced the appointment of Menaka Guruswamy, senior advocate, Supreme Court of India, and Moshik Temkin, a professor of history and public policy and a Fellow of The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School, to its advisory board.

According to a statement, Menaka is famous for her contribution in many landmark cases- including the Section 377 judgment, the bureaucratic reforms case, the AgustaWestland case, the Salwa Judum case, and the Right to Education case. She has been visiting faculty at Yale Law School and Columbia Law School.

Moshik Temkin is a professor of history, leadership, and public policy, and a specialist in modern American and international history. At the Harvard Kennedy School and other international institutions, he has taught a seminal course on leaders and leadership in history, and he founded and directed the Harvard Initiative on History and Policy.