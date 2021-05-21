Is black fungus the next big challenge in Tamilnadu?

Chennai: Amid the increase in the number of Mucormycosis or black fungus cases, the Tamilnadu government has declared it as a notified disease.

“If any patients are diagnosed with Mucormycosis in a government or private hospital, they should immediately notify it to the Directorate of Public Health,” Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said.

Talking to reporters here, he said nine people, who have recovered from Covid-19 have been diagnosed with mucormycosis so far.

Of the nine patients, six were old cases and three, new cases, he said, adding seven of them have diabetes, while two others were non-diabetics.

The eyes were affected in seven patients, he siad, adding, all are undergoing treatment and their condition was stable. No person has died of mucormycosis in the State so far, he said.

Dr Radhakrishnan announced that a separate 10-member committee has been formed to monitor mucormycosis-related cases.

The Committee comprises the directors of medical education, public health and preventive medicine, Ddean of Madras Medical College, Director of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, doctors from several departments including ENT, diabetology, microbiology and medicine, he added.

Stating that the committee was already monitoring mucormycosis cases in the State, Dr Radhakrishnan said the committed has already arrived at protocols for diagnosis and treatment of patients–both confirmed and suspected.

Though the Tamilnadu Medical Services Corporation has enough stock Liposomal Amphotericin-B drug used in the treatment of the fungal infection, an order for 5,000 vials has been placed through the Corporation, he said.

Allaying the fears of the people, Dr Radhakrishnan said there was no need to fear or panic on mucormycosis as it was treatable disease.

“It is an opportunistic infection and has been prevalent for several years. It mainly affects immune-compromised individuals, including those with uncontrolled diabetes, on steroid therapy, prolonged hospitalisation in ICUs and those who have undergone organ transplantation.”

Its impact was more among patients with Covid-19 in States such as Rajasthan and Maharashtra, he said.

While immune-compromised individuals and those on steroid therapy are at risk for mucormycosis, he said there was also a need to keep the humidifiers in oxygen lines clean to prevent its spread.

As there has been increase in cases across the country, the Centre has asked the States to declare mucormycosis, the fungal infection being reported in Covid-19 patients, as an epidemic.

In a letter to the States, Health and Family Welfare Ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said declaring the black fungus infection seen in Covid-19 patients an epidemic would lead to healthcare facilities screening for it and reporting all such cases to the government.