Kanchi Sankara Peetham donates Rs 25 lakh to CM relief fund

Chennai: Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to carry out Covid relief measures.

According to a press note, the Peetham’s manager N Sundaresan, trustees Raghavan, Rajagopalan and Pammal Viswanathan called on Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday and handed over the donation.

They also conveyed to the Chief Minister Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal’s prayers and wish for the pandemic to end soon and normalcy to return.