Samyuktha Hegde tests positive for Covid-19

Samyuktha Hegde tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She took to Instagram stories to inform the news with her followers.

The Comali actress also revealed that she is in home isolation as per her doctor’s advice. Samyuktha said that her parents, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, are now recovering and are doing well.

