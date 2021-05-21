Stanley Hospital to get oxygen plant

Chennai: CapitaLand, through its philanthropic arm CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), has said it is committing about Rs 157 million to provide India with immediate medical and healthcare support as the country fights against the second wave of Covid-19.

The donation will be used to procure more than 1,200 emergency medical supplies such as intensive care unit (ICU) beds, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE) and surgical face masks, as well as to set up a Covid Care Centre at CapitaLand’s International Tech Park Bangalore.

It will also support the installation and maintenance of a 60-metric tonne oxygen-

generating plant at Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai.