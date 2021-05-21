Tamilnadu posts 36,184 Covid cases, 5,913 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 36,184 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 17,70,988.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 5,913 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,68,262.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 2,226 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 1,145 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,667 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 864 and 3,243 new cases, respectively. 467 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 19,598.

On the positive side, 24,478 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 14,76,761.