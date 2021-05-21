Tamils protest against Samantha’s Family Man 2 web series

Tamils have expressed their ire on social media after the recent trailer ofhas portrayed that there could be a coalition between ISI and Tamil rebels.

In the trailer released recently, Samantha plays Raji, a rebel fighter from Sri Lanka, and the synopsis also clearly tells that she is the nemesis of Srikanth Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee, the protagonist of the show).

Tamils have trended the hashtag #FamilyMan2_against_Tamils on Twitter. Priyamani, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, and Alagam Perumal are also essaying pivotal characters from Tamil.

The Amazon Prime Video original series will be premiered on June 4.