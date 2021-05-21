Women’s team to play first D/N Test in Australia

Mumbai: The India women’s team will compete in its maiden Day/Night Test from September 30 to October 3 when it tours Australia.

The match will be played in Perth, which hasn’t hosted a Day/Night game as yet, Cricket Australia (CA) said after BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the initial announcement. Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia, tweeted Shah.

Prior to the Day/Night assignment Down Under, the India women’s team will play its first Test in seven years, in England from June 16. In Australia, India will also play three ODIs (from September 19 to 24) and as many T20Is (from October 7 to 11).

India last played a Test against Australia in 2006. The pink ball Test between India and Australia will be only the second such match to be held in the history of women’s cricket. The only Day/Night women’s game played so far was between Australia and England in Sydney in November 2017. The match ended in a draw.