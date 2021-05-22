CBI gives clean chit to Lalu in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has given a clean chit to former Railway Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Yadav in a bribery case, reports said.

He has been out on bail since April after spending more than three years in jail. It was alleged that Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi and daughters Chanda and Ragini had bought a company AB Exports for Rs 4 lakh in 2011.

AB Exports, an alleged shell company had bought a property in New Friends Colony in 2007 for Rs 5 crore.

However, after the company was bought in 2011 by Lalu’s kin for Rs 4 lakh, properties worth crores came to them.

The money was allegedly routed through AB Exports by DLF as a bribe in exchange for some projects at New Delhi Railway station and Bandra station.