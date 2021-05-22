Covid-19: India records 2,57,299 new cases and 4,194 deaths

New Delhi: With 2,57,299 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 2,62,89,290 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on 7 August last, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December last year. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,64,84,155 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to 21 May with 20,66,285 samples tested on Friday.