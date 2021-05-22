Lady Gaga reveals she was raped at age 19

Washington: Lady Gaga says she got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer early in her career, a trauma that triggered a ‘total psychotic break.’

The singer-songwriter opened up about the ordeal on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ show The Me You Can’t See which focuses on mental health.

Lady Gaga, whose hits include ‘Born This Way’ and ‘Shallow’, recalled having a ‘total psychotic break’ years after she was raped. “For a couple of years, I was not the same girl,” she said.

Gaga said she was later diagnosed with PTSD after going to the hospital for chronic pain.