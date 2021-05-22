Lockdown: Stalin talks tough, expert panel recommends two weeks complete curfew

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that a medical experts panel has recommended two weeks of complete lockdown without any relaxations in Tamilnadu to control the spread of Covid.

Stalin also expressed his disappointment about people not taking the lockdown seriously. He made the statement after holding a review meeting with medical experts panel today about extending the lockdown.

He said, “People think lockdown is vacation time. People have not realised about the seriousness of the coronavirus. People misuse the relaxations given and roam out unnecessarily.”

He added that the coronavirus spread has been brought under control due to the measures taken by the government in the past two weeks.

“Medical experts state that the spread will reach its peak either by May end or early June,” he added.

Following the meeting with the experts panel, Stalin held discussions with a panel of all-party legislators. Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar represented AIADMK in the meeting.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi on Friday, Stalin said whether the curbs should be continued further and in case of extension of restrictions, what relaxations could be offered would all be discussed with experts and MLAs from all parties on Saturday in Chennai.

He said it was with the aim of breaking the chain of transmission that his government imposed a total lockdown from 10 May.

The measure started showing results in Chennai and some other places. But fresh cases were increasing in 10 other districts, he said, adding that medical experts had warned of fresh cases increasing further.

Answering a question, the Chief Minister said elected representatives were of the opinion that the curbs should be further extended.