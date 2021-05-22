‘No stay against Maha’s release’

Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment, the producer of Hansika’s 50th filmsays that contrary to the reports, they have completed the shoot in February.

The producer also clarified that the director has moved the Madras HC to issue an interim stay order but the Justice hasn’t issued any such order. The next hearing of the case is in June, says the producer.

Earlier, Maha’s director UR Jameel had filed a case saying Mathiyalagan is trying to sell the film to an OTT film without completing the shoot and he also added that the producer is yet to clear his remuneration.

Touted to be a crime thriller, Silambarsan TR plays an extended cameo in the film and Srikanth also plays a pivotal role.