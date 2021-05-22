OpenText eyes cloud growth in Asia Pacific

Chennai: OpenText has started OpenText World Asia Pacific, its flagship conference for customers, partners and prospects in the Asia Pacific region, headlined by CEO and CTO Mark J Barrenechea, chief product officer Muhi Majzoub, and a fireside chat with best-selling author and renowned optimist Simon Sinek.

The two-day event brings together OpenText leadership and experts, guest speakers, strategic partners and industry professionals to discuss market trends, explore the opportunities within the Asia Pacific market, and highlight how OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 21.2 support customers across the region on their journey to the cloud.

“Asia Pacific is an incredibly important market for us, and we continue to increase our investments in innovation, customer success and go-to-market programs across the region,” said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J Barrenechea.