Petrol price crosses Rs 95 per litre in TN

Chennai: Prices is being sold for Rs 95 a litre mark in many parts of Tamilnadu today.

While it is being sold for Rs 95.14 a litre in Madurai, the price is Rs 95.28 in Coimbatore, Rs 95.10 in Cuddalore and Rs 95.14 in Sankagiri.

In Chennai, however, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.71 at Indian Oil outlets. Asked about the variation, a dealer said the reason for the price difference is transportation cost. He added that fuel outlets get their supply from different locations.

Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across the metros on Friday, after a gap of two days.

The fuel prices have been hiked 11 times since 4 May, when the state-owned oil companies ended a hiatus in rate revision that was observed during Assembly elections.