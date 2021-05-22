Sonalika ups support to fight against Covid

Chennai: Sonalika Group has assured financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh as well as medical expense assistance to anyone in its dealer workforce, depending on severity of Covid-19 cases.

This is in addition to the on-going, extensive Dealer’s Employees Covid Vaccination Scheme that was launched in the month of April to cover 100 per cent Sonalika family.

According to the company, Sonalika has pledged for an extensive support to dealer’s employees by covering the medical expenses related to Covid-19 treatment.

Further, the company has also assured financial assistance in case of any unexpected mis-happening.