20,000 cops on Chennai roads to enforce lockdown, 300 check posts in city

Chennai: The one week total and complete full lockdown, sans any relaxations, to control the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus, came into force in Tamilnadu today.

Roads wore a deserted look and about 20,000 police personnel, including those drawn from the Tamilnadu Special Police were deployed on duty in Chennai city.

Police have also erected more than 300 check posts and barricades were put up in all arterial roads to prevent unwanted movement of people in the city.

All flyovers and subways were closed and only those with valid e-registration passes and for emergency purposes were allowed to travel.

All shops, including vegetables and grocery shops, which were allowed to open from 6 to 10 am during the earlier period, were totally closed.