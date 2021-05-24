3 murders in one day shock Hosur

Chennai: Three persons were murdered in separate incidents near Hosur in 24 hours. One of them was a realtor, who was shot dead by a gang.

According to sources, Lokesh (30) was sleeping inside his house last night when some persons who arrived in a car knocked at the door.

Lokesh, who came out, was said to be talking to them for some time. Then one of them shot at Lokesh, who died on the spot.

In another incident, Surya, a 20-year-old college student, was allegedly involved in a recent murder. On Sunday night, a duo murdered Surya.

In the third incident, Sivappa, who was working with the Railway, was found murdered at Nagathonai near Hosur during the wee hours of today. Police are investigating the three murders.