9 MLAs take oath in Stalin’s presence

Chennai: Nine MLAs including Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S S Sivasankar took oath as the legislators of the 16th Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly today.

The oath was administered by the Assembly Speaker Appavu in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, floor leader Dhurai Murugan and government Whip.

Former Ministers Vijayabaskar and Kadambur Raju too took oath today. A total of 223 of the 234 newly-elected members took oath as legislators of the 16th Tamilnadu Legislative Assembly at the Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai, Chennai on 11 May. Some of them could not take oath due to Covid infection and other reasons.