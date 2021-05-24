Crocodiles are innocent, Rahul mocks Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic amid India’s fight against Covid.

The former Congress president mocked Modi’s ‘teary-eyed’ address to his constituents in Varanasi.

As several politicians likened PM Modi’s emotional outburst to ‘crocodile tears’, Rahul Gandhi commented that ‘Crocodiles are innocent’.

Furthermore, pointing to India’s receding GDP, increasing Covid deaths and vaccine shortage, Rahul said that the government’s response was ‘PM Cries’.