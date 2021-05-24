Sexual charges on teacher: TN Minister assures action

Chennai: Tamilnadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi today said that the government has asked for an explanation from the PSBB school management regarding the allegations made by a group of students against a teacher for his misconduct.

The Minister said legal action will be initiated after hearing the management’s explanation.

Former students of PSBB have called out a teacher about his inappropriate behaviour with students. The teacher who teaches commerce is said to now be working in the KK Nagar branch of the school.

The students have said that the teacher used to come to online classes only wearing a towel and had also sent inappropriate messages in Whatsapp to girl students.

The students also said that even when normal classes were conducted the teacher used to body shame girl students and touch them inappropriately. The issue started in Twitter space where students began to share their horrifying experiences with the teacher.

A student who was asked by Rajagopalan for the movie also came forward and shared screenshots of his messages.

A student also shared screenshots of the messages he had sent on WhatsApp in which he was seen inappropriately appreciating the student’s dress.

People including politicians like DMK MPs Kanimozhi and Thamizhachi Thangapandian and film celebrities have been extending their support to the students after the issue went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the PSBB management has said that the allegations have not been brought to the attention of the management in the past.

The management however said that they are taking suo motu notice of the allegations and will take all necessary steps to address the situation in a free, fair and transparent manner.