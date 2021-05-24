Tamilnadu posts 34,867 Covid cases, 4,985 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 34,867 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 18,77,211.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 4,985 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,83,757.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,899 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 813 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,231 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 715 and 42,77 new cases, respectively. 404 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 20,872.

On the positive side, 27,026 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 15,54,759.