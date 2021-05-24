TN prioritises automen, vendors for vaccination in 18+ age group

Chennai: The Tamilnadu has revealed its plan for vaccinating all those above 18 years of age.

The State procured doses of vaccines will be administered free of cost to a few groups of people on a priority basis at Government Covid vaccination centres (CVC), Government Medical College Hospitals (MCH), District Headquarter Hospitals and one Public Health Centre per block.

Those who will be given priority are vulnerable groups such as newspaper boys, milk vendors and distributors; street vendors, pharmacy and grocery staff; autorickshaw and taxi drivers; bus drivers and conductors; EB staff, local body employees; workers in the e-commerce sector and essential industries, construction workers, other State labourers; all government staff and transport employees; all school and college teachers besides press and mediapersons.

Volunteers who serve food to Covid-19 patients in containment areas, members of NGOs who help out in hospitals; seafarers working in shipping industries and airport employees will also get priority.

The Tamilnadu government has also directed the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled to organise specific camps for vaccination. The government had already announced that persons with disabilities, on the production of certificates, would be vaccinated without having to wait in a queue.