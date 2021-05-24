TN’s active Covid cases inch towards 3 lakh

Chennai: The total number of active Covid-19 cases inched towards three lakh in Tamilnadu on Sunday, with 35,483 more persons testing positive.

The total number of cases has gone up to 18,42,344. The number of active cases stands at 2,94,143.

The state has witnessed a decline for the second consecutive day, in both fresh Covid-19 cases as well as deaths reported in a day. Tamilnadu reported an all- time high of 36,184 new infections besides adding 467 fatalities on a single day on Friday.

A total of 25,196 Covid patients were discharged or were reported cured in a span of a single day. The recoveries have now reached 15,27,733. In terms of active cases, the state has now recorded 2,94,143 patients who are still dealing with the disease.

The daily case count continued to drop in Chennai district where 5,169 persons tested positive and 5,139 persons were discharged. The district recorded 81 deaths, taking the toll to 6,379. The number of active cases fell marginally to 49,055. So far, 4,78,710 persons have tested positive, of which 4,23,276 have been discharged.