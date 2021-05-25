Sexual harassment: Cops grill teacher Rajagopal, lodged in judicial custody

Chennai: A Commerce and Accountancy teacher of the highly reputed PSBB Groups of schools was arrested following complaints of sexually harassing girl students.

The teacher, G Rajagopal (59), who was picked up for questioning last evening, was formally arrested today morning after police booked him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under IPC and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before Special Judge for exclusive trials of POCSO cases T H Mohammed Farooq at his residence in view of the Covid pandemic and remanded in judicial custody till 8 June. He was later lodged in Puzhal Central prison.

After allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the teacher, working in school’s K K Branch, went viral on the social media, a Special Team led by Deputy Commissioner, Crime Against Women and Children, H Jayalakshmi, and T Nagar Deputy Commissioner, D N Hari Kiran Prasad, picked him from from his residence last evening.

During interrogation, he confessed to his inappropriate behaviour with girl students leading to his arrest, sources said.

His laptop and mobile phone were also seized from his house and scrutinised for electronic evidence.

Soon after the incident went viral, the school management had initiated suo motu action and suspended Rajagopalan, pending inquiry.

The Tamilnadu Chief Educational Officer has issued a notice to the school management seeking a detailed reply on the incident.

Once the reply was received it would be sent to the School Education department for further action, sources said.

The allegations made by the students were initially shared on the Instagram page of a former student of the school, who said that some students reached out to her to ask if students from her batch had faced such sexual misconduct from him.

The incident sparked an outrage, with DMK MPs Kanimozhi, Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Dayanidhi Maran and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss demanding stringent action against the teacher.