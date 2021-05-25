Stalin holds high-level meet on measures to further control Covid

Chennai: With complete lockdown implemented in the State from Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin today held a review meeting with Ministers and officials to discuss the measures to be taken next to control the spread of Covid-19.

Sources said Stalin has asked the officials to ensure the availability of essential items without any interruption during the lockdown period.

The meeting was held at the Secretariat in which Ministers Dhurai Murugan and M R K Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary Iraianbu, Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and officials from Horticulture department took part.

Meanwhile, the State government has asked vendors to call 044-45680200 and 9499932899 if they are stopped by the police while selling vegetables in mobile vehicles.

It may be noted that State government on Monday allowed the functioning of ration shops from 8 am to 12 noon.

The government has also said banks and insurance institutions (earlier only banks were permitted) to function with one-third of their workforce. Staff of private organisations/IT/ITES shall work from home.

While announcing the lockdown, the Tamilnadu government said to meet the needs of the public, vegetables and fruits will be sold through the Horticulture department in vehicles in Chennai city and in all districts in association with the local bodies.

A circular issued in this regard also added that pharmacies, traditional medicine shops, veterinary clinics, milk, drinking water and newspaper distribution will be allowed.

All shops, including vegetables and grocery shops will be shut during the lockdown period.

The release said essential departments will function at the State Secretariat–the seat of power–and in districts, while private firms, banks, insurance firms, IT and ITES staffs were allowed to work from home.

E-commerce services will be allowed to function from 8 am to 4 pm and takeaways alone will be allowed in restaurants and hotels from 6 to 10 am, 12 noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. E-commerce services like Swiggy, Zomato will also be allowed to operate during this period.

Apart from this, petrol bunks, ATM, transporting agricultural produce, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed.