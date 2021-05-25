Tamilnadu posts 34,285 Covid cases, 4,041 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 34,285 new cases, and the total number of infections has touched 19,11,496.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 4,041 cases. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has touched 4,87,691.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 1,870 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 898 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 1,425 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 597 and 3,632 new cases, respectively. 468 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 21,340.

On the positive side, 28,745 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 15,83,504.