2 multi drug-resistant bacteria found in snake

Chennai: Researchers from Pune and Chandigarh have discovered two new multi drug-resistant bacteria from the scat of ‘vine snake’, a mildly venomous reptile, commonly found in Northern Western Ghats.

The team said the newly-isolated bacteria from the scat of vine snake are resistant to at least 35 types of antibiotics and as it could spread infectious diseases in future, it is better to conduct research in that direction to make some antibiotic medicines.

Published in ‘Springer Nature’ journal, this collaborative research work is carried out by researchers from Shri Shiv Chhatrapati College, Junnar; National Centre for Microbial Resource; National Centre for Cell Science, Pune; Microbial Type Culture Collection, and CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh.

According to one of the researchers, Dr Ravindra Chaudhari, the micro-organisms present in scats of animals very easily come in contact with human beings and other animals through water flow during rainy season and also through air.