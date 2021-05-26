Assistance to journos increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs,5000

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that assistance for accredited journalists will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.
A circular on this regard said that the solatium for journalists who lose their lives due to covid will be increased from Rs five lakh to ten lakh.
The circular stated that the previous government gave Rs 3,000 as assistance and this has now been increased to Rs 5,000 after considering the requests received from several journalists.
The circular added that journalists play an important role in bringing out the important information and creating awareness to the public during this times of difficulties. They act as bridge between the government and public and this assistance has been announced to encourage them, the circular added.