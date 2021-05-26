Assistance to journos increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs,5000

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that assistance for accredited journalists will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that assistance for accredited journalists will be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.

A circular on this regard said that the solatium for journalists who lose their lives due to covid will be increased from Rs five lakh to ten lakh .

The circular stated that the previous government gave Rs 3,000 as assistance and this has now been increased to Rs 5,000 after considering the requests received from several journalists.