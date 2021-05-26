Covid-19: India records 2,08,921 new cases and 4,157 deaths

New Delhi: With 2,08,921 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 2,71,57,795 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,11,388 with 4,157 fatalities reported in a 24-hour period.

A total of 22,17,320 tests, the highest in a day, were conducted on Tuesday taking the cumulative number so far in the country to 33,48,11,496, while the daily positivity declined to 9.42 per cent, the Ministry said.

The number of active cases have further come down to 24,95,591 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,43,50,816.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May.