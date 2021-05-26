Foreseeing the future of learning

Chennai: In an effort to create equal opportunities and inspire more people to turn their passions into professions, Guru Randhawa has joined Whiz League, as a strategic partner.

Whiz League is a learning EdTech start up that offers pre-recorded courses by industry experts and leading new age professions.

According to a statement, these courses share invaluable insights, techniques, strategies, and compress decades of learning into short, HD video modules.

The platform operates the courses via its own Whiz League app and website. Co-Founded by Natasha Jain and Sonia A Bajaj, Whiz League is the brainchild of a duo of power-packed women entrepreneurs who have envisioned education to be based on real world learning that is self-paced and affordable for all.

“We had noticed a gap between the skillset and knowledge base between aspiring professionals and established industry experts and wanted to create a platform that provided affordable access to priceless insights from such industry experts,” says Sonia.