Grundfos’ noble gesture

Chennai: Grundfos India donated Rs one crore owards the Tamilnadu Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help support the State’s initiatives in combating the pandemic.

Amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the State has been facing challenges and experiencing a shortage in medical infrastructure. As the second wave wreaks havoc, with the virus claiming more lives daily, Grundfos has been humbly contributing in multiple ways.

The Grundfos Foundation is donating medical infrastructure worth Rs 38 Lakhs to 14 Government Hospitals and Primary Health Centers in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur Districts.

In association with Hand in Hand India, the Grundfos Foundation is providing Covid-19 Safety Essentials, Medical Equipment’s (pulse oximeter, thermal scanner, digital BP apparatus) and Hospital Infrastructure to these hospitals and health centers.

Furthermore, Grundfos India through its local CSR funds, recently worked with the Rotary Club of Madras East to provide 100 micro-oxygen concentrator tanks to the Government’s Stanley Hospital in Chennai.

George Rajkumar, Country President, Grundfos India said, As Tamil Nadu witnesses this unprecedented health crisis, we stand with the Government in solidarity. We hope that our contributions to the CM’s Relief Fund and the Government Hospitals and Primary Health Centers will strengthen efforts towards combatting this deadly virus and help save lives.